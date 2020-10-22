Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Evertec by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Evertec by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evertec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.09. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

