Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,248,000 after buying an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

LOW opened at $174.50 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.