NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NTAP opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in NetApp by 513.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in NetApp by 129.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

