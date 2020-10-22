Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.99. 44,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,033. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.78. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.