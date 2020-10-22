NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $26,858.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,997 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NETGEAR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NETGEAR by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

