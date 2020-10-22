NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $69.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,420,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 198,843 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

