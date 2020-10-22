Nord/LB Analysts Give Continental (FRA:CON) a €95.00 Price Target

Continental (FRA:CON) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

FRA CON opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1 year high of €256.50 ($301.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.21.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

