Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.55. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 60.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.