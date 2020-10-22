Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 101 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

