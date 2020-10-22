NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.01 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

