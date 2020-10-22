Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Obseva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Obseva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $108.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Obseva during the second quarter worth $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Obseva by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Obseva by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 84,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Obseva by 189.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Obseva by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

