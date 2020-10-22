OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

