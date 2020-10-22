Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OMC opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

