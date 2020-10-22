One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,852 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.2% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

