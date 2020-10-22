One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,262 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

