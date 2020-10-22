Oppenheimer Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $340.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.20 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $257.60 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Biogen by 4.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

