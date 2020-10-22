Oppenheimer Increases LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $245.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.22.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $231.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in LHC Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.