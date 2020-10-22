Oppenheimer Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.00 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,240,000 after purchasing an additional 384,997 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

