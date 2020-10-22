Oppenheimer Weighs in on Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

