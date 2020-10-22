Oppenheimer Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $142,131,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

