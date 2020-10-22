ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

ORIC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

