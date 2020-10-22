Ormeus Cash Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $564,298.93 and $86,778.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00428399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

