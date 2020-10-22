Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.47.

OSK stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 69,758 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

