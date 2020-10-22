PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $108.00 price target on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 3478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.91.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

