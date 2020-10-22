Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PE. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.