Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,128. The stock has a market cap of $489.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

