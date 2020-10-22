Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $228.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.50. 65,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,378. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

