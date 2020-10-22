PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $8.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 47422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

