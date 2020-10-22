Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 2,179,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,424,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

The stock has a market cap of $149.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,940 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 161.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,942 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 214,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 59,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

