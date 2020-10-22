Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.30 and last traded at $73.33. 9,394,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 5,392,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

