Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.87).

SOHO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

SOHO stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

