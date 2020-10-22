Piper Sandler Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $500.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barclays lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.64.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $108.58 on Thursday, hitting $444.39. 87,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.11 and a 200 day moving average of $272.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $343.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.