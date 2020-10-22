Piper Sandler Trims Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Target Price to $5.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

