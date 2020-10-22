Piper Sandler Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $3.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

