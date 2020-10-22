Pivotal Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $660.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

