Polar Capital’s (POLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.92 ($8.03). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.21.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.