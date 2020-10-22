Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of PSTX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 40,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,857. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $618.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

