Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.