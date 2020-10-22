Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRIM. Sidoti upped their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $952.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.