Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 814,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,005. The company has a market cap of $476.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. Analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prothena by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Prothena by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prothena by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

