Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

