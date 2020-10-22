Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Sunday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.14. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.12 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.07 by $0.77. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.82.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12-month low of $257.60 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

