Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Gulfport Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

In related news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

