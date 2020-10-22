Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Decreased by Analyst

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.