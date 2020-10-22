Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,291. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

