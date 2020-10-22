Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

LUN stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,341. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 120.58. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.26.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Insiders sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.