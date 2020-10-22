Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted by Analyst

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Research analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the software maker will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

MSTR stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.67. 664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,854. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.57. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 607.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

