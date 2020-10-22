Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Qorvo stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

