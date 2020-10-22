Raymond James Boosts NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $43.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $93,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,806.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,304 shares of company stock worth $4,581,997 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $3,878,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

