Raymond James Lowers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $45.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

